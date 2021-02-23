Foxtrot Raises $42 Million in Funding

Convenience store chain Foxtrot (Chicago) has raised $42 million in series B funding, reports Bloomberg. Investors include Almanac Insights, Momofuku founder and chef David Chang and Sweetgreen founder Nicholas Jammet.

The company, which has raised $65 million, currently operates 10 stores in Chicago and Dallas and plans to open nine more this year. Foxtrot stands apart from traditional c-store by stocking local artisanal products alongside national brands. Customers order using an app.

“This is the corner store reimagined,” says David Barber, Almanac Insights founder and co-owner of restaurant Blue Hill at Stone Barns. “No one is going into bricks and mortar with this digital strategy.”

