Francesca’s to Close Additional 97 Locations

Francesca’s (Houston) is planning to close another 97 locations, in addition to the 140 locations it previously said it planned to close from its total of 700 stores, CNBC reports. The retailer recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Francesca’s is aiming to complete its sale by January 2021 and says TerraMar Capital (Los Angeles) has put in a takeover offer. Tiger Finance (New York), its existing lender, has committed to a $25 million bankruptcy loan, according to CNBC.