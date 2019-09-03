Fred’s CFO Resigns

The CFO of Fred’s (Memphis, Tenn.), Ritwik Chatterjee, resigned from his position on August 23, according to Retail Dive. According to the retailer itself, Chatterjee is set to provide consultation (and other) services during the transition, but the terms of the agreement are still being negotiated and finalized.

Earlier in August, Fred’s also lost Michael Ladd as its COO, a position it has not yet refilled, Retail Dive reports.