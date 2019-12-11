Frictionless C-Store Opens in Denver

Platte Street Mercantile, a new self-serve, grab-and-go concept convenience store, opened in Denver’s growing Platte Street neighborhood, reports Cstore Decisions. The no-cash, self-service store uses a self-pay kiosk developed by co-owners Janine and Tammy Williams’ Denver-based technology company Impulsify.

The c-store will automate customers’ purchases, providing a frictionless checkout, while also serving as a learning lab for the Impulsify team. Software takes the purchase data to identify information like best sellers, emerging consumer trends based on data-science to drive product mix and retail price strategies.