Fry’s Electronics Closes Stores

After 36 years in business, Fry’s Electronics (San Jose, Calif.) announced that it ceased operation and commenced a wind-down process, according to the company’s website. The retailer cited changes in the retail industry and challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic for its decision. Fry's is closing its 31 stores across nine states and has shut down online operations.

The company was founded in the mid-1980s as a Silicon Valley electronics store which aimed to provide a one-stop shop for high-tech professionals.

Fry's Electronics stated on its site: “The company will implement the shut down through an orderly wind down process that it believes will be in the best interests of the company, its creditors and other stakeholders."