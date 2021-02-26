 

Fry’s Electronics Closes Stores

The company is closing all 31 stores and has shut down online operations
Posted February 26, 2021

After 36 years in business, Fry’s Electronics (San Jose, Calif.) announced that it ceased operation and commenced a wind-down process, according to the company’s website. The retailer cited changes in the retail industry and challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic for its decision. Fry's is closing its 31 stores across nine states and has shut down online operations.

The company was founded in the mid-1980s as a Silicon Valley electronics store which aimed to provide a one-stop shop for high-tech professionals.

Fry's Electronics stated on its site: “The company will implement the shut down through an orderly wind down process that it believes will be in the best interests of the company, its creditors and other stakeholders."

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.