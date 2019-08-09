A’gaci Files for Chapter 11

A’gaci (San Antonio) is closing all of its store locations after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this past Wednesday, Retail Dive reported. The women’s fashion retailer operated 54 stores across the U.S.

The company is now managing “going out of business” sales at their brick-and-mortar locations. Its e-commerce retail shut down earlier this week.

This is the second bankruptcy for A’gaci. In January 2019, the retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.