Galeries Lafayette to Reopen Haussmann Store May 30

Galeries Lafayette (Paris) has been granted permission to reopen its Boulevard Haussmann flagship May 30, WWD reports.

There will be hand sanitizer stations throughout the store, as well as marked social distancing spots on the floors. Plexiglas will also be erected as barriers at checkouts. Discounts of up to 50 percent on certain services and merchandise will also be taking place.

The department store retailer’s rival Printemps reopened this past Thursday after lodging an appeal to an administrative court, according to WWD.