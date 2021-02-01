GameStop, AMC Jump as Trading Continues

Shares of videogame retailer GameStop (Grapevine, Texas) and movie theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings (Leawood, Kan.) jumped 6.4 percent and 18.4 percent respectively, in early pre-market trading on Monday, reports Reuters. The moves build off of jumps of more than 200 percent last week for AMC and nearly 400 percent for GameStop.

Since the beginning of the year, GameStop shares are up more than 1500 percent, lifting the company’s market cap to $22.7 billion. The rally, driven by social media, has turned anonymous Redditors into multimillionaires and wiped out multibillion-dollar investors who were betting on the stock to drop.

Gary Kusin, who cofounded what became GameStop in the 1980s, told CNBC it was "a little bit of an honor" that investors targeted the company for its short-squeeze attempt.