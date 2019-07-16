GameStop Brainstorms New Concept

GameStop (Grapevine, Texas) is planning to revamp its stores and possibly launch a new concept, according to Engadget. The new layouts will be designed specifically for gamers, with new ways to try games before purchase and the ability to host esports events, as well as stores geared solely at retro/vintage games and hardware.

The new stores will reportedly be launched in a select market, according to Engadget, yet GameStop hasn’t provided any additional details on when the new concept might debut or where.

In the past, Engadget points out, GameStop has tried revamping its retail model before, by selling apparel and toys like Funko Pop figurines and even mobile devices.