GameStop Fights to Keep Stores Open

Despite intervention of local law enforcement, GameStop (Grapevine, Texas) has not shuttered its brick-and-mortar stores saying it is considered “essential retail” amid the coronavirus pandemic, says The Verge.

The company released a statement saying they are “instituting multiple social distancing practices” in their stores and that they are taking precautions including reducing store hours, suspending trade-ins and disabling in-store game stations.

GameStop has not told its employees to stay home as many other retailers have. Employees were told, “due to the products we carry that enable and enhance our customers’ experience in working from home, we believe GameStop is classified as essential retail and therefore is able to remain open during this time,” reports The Verge.