GameStop Sees a Boost in Sales

After GameStop’s (Grapevine, Texas) sales dropped 28 percent last year, COVID-19 has caused a two percent increase in sales as socially distanced consumers are in need of entertainment and remote learning tools, reports Retail Dive.

After initially remaining open as “essential retail” despite pushback from both employees and the public, the retailer has transitioned to online sales and curbside pick-up, with staff working on a voluntary basis.

The company revealed that its comparable sales dropped over 26 percent in its fourth quarter and 19.4 percent for the 2019 fiscal year but was still able to pay off over $400 million in debt.