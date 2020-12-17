Gap to Close One of Oxford Street Stores

Gap (San Francisco) will close one of its two stores on London’s Oxford Street, reports The Industry.Fashion. The store is located next to the Oxford Street London Underground station.

Gap announced in October that it was considering closing all of its company-operated stores in Europe. The brand operates 70 stores in the U.K. along with 158 franchised stores across Europe.

“Franchise partnerships are a strong and cost-effective way to amplify the brand. Through franchise, Gap brand reaches customers in 35 countries with more than 400 stores and 14 e-commerce sites,” Mark Breitbard, Head of Global Operations, said.