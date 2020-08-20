Gap Closing San Francisco Flagships

Gap Inc. (San Francisco) is closing two flagship locations in San Francisco, Retail Dive reports. One is located in the historic Flood Building on Market Street, the other is located in the Embarcadero Center complex. Both locations will be closing permanently.

The company is encouraging affected employees to “find opportunities at other locations within our family of brands."

The company also said in a statement, “As part of Gap Inc.’s strategy to adapt to the changing needs of the customer and growth of our online business, we are looking thoughtfully at our real estate to support the best path forward. As a result, we are closing a number of stores across the Gap Inc. fleet. We are committed to quickly and decisively addressing stores that are underperforming and reviewing lease agreements that don’t fit our vision for the future of Gap Inc.”