Gap Falls into the Black

Gap Inc. (San Francisco) announced its fourth quarter net sales fell 5 percent to $4.4 billion, in a press release. Online sales rose 49 percent year over year and as a percentage of net sales rose more than 17 points to 46 percent, while store sales fell 28 percent due to the pandemic and permanent closures.

Old Navy net sales rose 5 percent and Athleta net sales rose 29 percent. By contrast, Gap net sales fell 19 percent and Banana Republic net sales fell 27 percent.

The company swung into the black, reaching net income of $234 million, from a $184 million net loss in the year-ago quarter, and operating income of $134 million, from last year's $245 million operating loss.

