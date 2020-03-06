Gap Names New CEO

Gap Inc. (San Francisco) has announced Sonia Syngal as its new CEO, according to San Francisco Business Times. Syngal will begin in the role March 23.

This change in leadership comes two months after the company decision to roll back plans to split Old Navy from the Gap brand.

Syngal was originally slated to take the role of CEO at the independent Old Navy spinoff, says San Francisco Business Times.

She will replace Robert Fisher, the interim CEO since the release of Art Peck in November of last year.

Syngal will reportedly be focusing on strengthening the portfolio’s performance.