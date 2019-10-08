Gap’s Hill City Gets Physical

Mens’ online apparel brand Hill City, owned by Gap Inc. (San Francisco) will debut a physical retail presence with its first pop-up, a 1,000-square-foot temporary space in San Francisco’s Hayes Valley district, reports Fortune.

“We want to make it easier for someone to get to know Hill City,” says head Noah Palmer.

The brand features 80 activewear products and is positioned as the men’s version of Gap’s successful Athleta line for women. The pop-up is expected to be open for one year, and an 18-foot truck featuring the hash tag #wearehillcity will visit local sporting events to draw interest in the brand and new store.