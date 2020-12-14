German Non-Essential Stores Back in Lockdown

Affected retailers to receive subsidies of up to 90 percent of fixed costs
Posted December 14, 2020
Retail stores in Germany will once again close due to rising coronavirus cases in that country, reports The Hill. Non-essential shops will close their doors through January 1, while grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and other essential retailers will remain open.
The German government will offer 11 billion euros in monthly subsidies to affected retailers and will provide up to 90 percent of their fixed costs.