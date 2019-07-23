Gilly Hicks by Hollister Opens Pop-Ups

Four new pop-ups test the intimates brand’s standalone store presence
Posted July 23, 2019

Gilly Hicks by Hollister, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (New Albany, Ohio), will open four pop-up stores, according to a press release. The other three pop-ups are now open at Dolphin Mall (Miami, Fla.), Los Cerritos Center (Cerritos, Caif.) and Baybrook Mall (Friendswood, Texas).

“These Gilly Hicks pop-ups introduce new, engaging experiences for our customers, and create greater brand awareness. As part of our test-and-learn approach, we’re looking forward to seeing how customers respond to Gilly in these unique and innovative formats,” said Kristin Scott, President, Global Brands, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.  

These pop-ups join existing Gilly Hicks permanent locations at Ala Moana Center (Honolulu, Hawaii) and Roosevelt Field (Garden City, N.Y.).

 

