Glossier Lays Off Its 200 Retail Workers

Digital native brand Glossier (New York) will lay off all 200 of its retail employees, wrote founder and CEO Emily Weiss in a blog, reports WWD. The layoffs affect 150 U.S. employees in New York and Los Angeles as well as 50 associates working in the brand’s London store.

“In recent months, it’s become clear that we will be living with the health and safety risks of COVID-19 for the remainder of 2020 and likely beyond. In light of this time horizon, we’ve made the difficult decision that we will not reopen our three stores this year, and possibly for the duration of the pandemic,” Weiss wrote.

These employees previously had been furloughed until June 1.

