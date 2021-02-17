GNC Appoints New CEO, CFO

After its Chapter 11 and acquisition by Harbin Pharmaceutical group (Nangang, China) last year, GNC (Pittsburgh) is reorganizing. The company promoted Josh Burris to CEO, according to a press release. Burris Joined GNC in 2019 as head of the company’s U.S. business. The company also promoted Cam Lawrence to CFO. Lawrence joined in 2019 as Chief Accounting Officer.

Harbin bought major stake in GNC in 2018, helping to ease the company's debt load leftover from multiple private equity acquisitions during the 2000s. Last year, Harbin acquired full ownership of GNC while the retailer was in bankruptcy.

Lawrence said in a press release: “[GNC is] now a stronger, leaner and more nimble business, and with the right strategies in place, we are extremely well-positioned to thrive in a category that is experiencing explosive growth."