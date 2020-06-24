GNC Files for Bankruptcy

GNC Holdings (Pittsburgh) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection amid the coronavirus pandemic, reports WWD. It filed for protection late Tuesday and intends to sell the company. The purchase price has been set at $760 million.

As part of a restructuring strategy, the brand will also be closing between 800 and 1200 stores. Currently it has 7300 locations worldwide, including 5200 stores in the U.S.

The company said in a statement, reports WWD, “GNC expects the Chapter 11 process will benefit its stakeholders and best position the company for long-term success … Importantly, the overwhelming support of the company’s creditors will enable GNC to emerge from this process expeditiously.”