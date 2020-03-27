GNC Stays Open

Pittsburgh-based GNC has insisted that it is an essential business, as it sells food and beverages, instructing its employees to keep stores in operation, reports Retail Dive.

As local restrictions vary, there is confusion over whether or not GNC fits the guidelines of “essential” retail.

Several employees have expressed discomfort to Retail Dive, noting that they feel unsafe going to work and that their GNC stores are lacking proper disinfecting supplies.

A spokesperson from the company defended their decision to remain open, telling Retail Dive, "Approximately 75 percent of our current products are in need right now offering immune support, shelf stable protein, water and snacks and are available at accessible locations.”