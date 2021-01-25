Godiva Closing, Selling US Stores

Luxury chocolatier Godiva (New York) is closing or selling all 128 of its brick-and-mortar stores in North America, with plans to complete the closures and sale by the end of March. The company will keep its stores open across Europe, the Middle East and Greater China, CNN Business reports.

Less than two years ago, Godiva opened its first café in New York City, and announced 10 more cafes and more than 400 across the U.S. It was part of a plan to open 2000 cafes around the world that never came to fruition.

Godiva relied heavily on mall traffic, which has been plummeting even before the pandemic. The company’s sales are largely driven by online purchases and through Godiva’s grocery, club and retail partners.

