The Great American Outdoors Group Acquires Sportsman’s Warehouse

The Great American Outdoors Group (Springfield, Mo.) has agreed to acquire Sportsman’s Wearhouse (West Jordan, Utah), according to a company press release. The deal is anticipated to close by the second half of 2021. Great American Outdoors Group is currently parent company to Bass Pro Shops, White River Marine Group and Cabela’s.

The acquisition would allow Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s product brands to be sold at Sportsman’s Wearhouse locations.

Jon Barker, CEO of Sportsman’s Warehouse, said, “We are excited to be joining the Great American Outdoors Group. This merger brings together the greatest brands in the outdoor industry. As we look to the future, the combined entities provide our passionate associates with greater opportunities to serve the outdoor enthusiast. I couldn’t be more proud of the nearly 8000 Sportsman’s Warehouse associates and their success in building our brand over the last 33 years. We look forward to a smooth transition and building our partnership.”