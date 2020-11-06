H-E-B Adds Two Texas Locations

San Antonio, Texas-based grocery chain H-E-B has opened two new stores, in San Antonio and Lubbock, Texas, reports Deli Market News. Each location will be 122,000 square feet.

The San Antonio store will offer curbside service, a high-end meat market, expanded deli and bakery department. ““This new store will allow us to better serve the needs of the growing community in San Antonio’s far west side,” said Whitney White, an H-E-B spokesperson.

The Lubbock store is part of the retailer’s continued expansion into West Texas and features many of the same options as the new San Antonio store.

