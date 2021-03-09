H-E-B to Maintain Mask Mandate in Texas

Though Texas will end its mandatory mask policy tomorrow, March 10, many retailers have announced they will maintain the restrictions within their stores, reports Valley Central news. H-E-B (Austin), the largest grocery store chain in the state, has announced “mask use at our stores will remain” in place for both shoppers and associates.

“While statewide policy has changed, our store protocol has not. Mask use at our stores will remain. Our signs requiring mask use will remain posted at entrances and we will continue to make announcements in store. We will continue to expect shoppers to wear masks while in our stores. Additionally, we will still require all our Partners and vendors to wear masks while at work,” the retailer stated in a release.

Other stores maintaining their mask mandates in Texas include Costco, Sprouts, Target, Walmart and Whole Foods.

