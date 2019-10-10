H-E-B Opens First Store in Mixed-Use Development

Grocery retailer H-E-B (San Antonio, Texas) opened a 96,000-square-foot outpost in Houston that represents the brand’s first location in a mixed-use development, reports Supermarket News. The store will anchor the development – 742,000 square feet of apartments, office and retail named the Buffalo Heights District.

"While each H-E-B is special, my team and I have collaborated to create a truly unique store from its aesthetics to its contents,” said general manager Donna Theriot in a statement.

The store will host the fourth location of The Roastery Coffee Kitchen café, which offers a curated menu of coffee and light meals.