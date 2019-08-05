Harrods Names Digital and Strategy Director

Harrods (London) has named Caitlin Innes, Burberry’s former director of digital commerce, as its first digital and strategy director, reports Drapers. She will oversee online trading, digital marketing, customer insight and the brand’s loyalty teams.

“Harrods is renowned the world over as a master of luxury and a provider of unparalleled customer service. Digital plays a key role in our ongoing commitment to investing in customer experience, both in terms of pure commerce and discovery,” said Harrods managing director, Michael Ward.

In her new role, Innes will drive Harrod’s digital and omnichannel strategy.