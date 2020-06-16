Hermès Achieves Record Market Value

Despite the obvious challenges around retail, luxury brand Hermès (Paris) marked a record high market value of €80 billion following a 5 percent jump in its stock price, according to Hypebeast.

Luxury brands enjoyed a similar boom during the economic downturn beginning in 2008, according to sources. At that time, sales of LVMH increased 21.6 percent, and Hermès experienced a 26 percent increase in sales from 2006 to 2008.