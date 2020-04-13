Hermès Brings in $2.7 Million

After an extended closure during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hermès flagship in Guangzhou, China, hauled in 19 million renminbi ($2.7 million) on its reopening day, reports WWD.

This total is believed to be the highest single-day tally for a boutique in China.

This record-setting day comes as a glimmer of hope for the luxury industry, amid worldwide concerns for the retail industry due to closures during the pandemic.

WWD reports that Hermès could not be reached to verify these claims, but multiple “VIP” sources have confirmed across social media.