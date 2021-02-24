Heyday Plans Hundreds of Franchised Stores

Along with securing $20 million in Series B funding, Heyday (New York) announced plans to open hundreds of stores within the next five years, according to a press release. Currently, the company only has 10 stores.

Heyday emphasizes a personalized approach to skincare, including putting estheticians front and center to provide product recommendations. The locations will be inviting and more accessible than traditional spas, focusing on conversations between customers and experts. Customers can purchase products in the stores or online.

Heyday is entrusting two startup execs to lead the initiative – Sean Bock, the company's Chief Development Officer, who previously oversaw franchise-led growth at Drybar (Irvine, Calif.), and Maureen Sullivan, a new hire who will lead the expansion and previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer at Rent the Runway (New York).