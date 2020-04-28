High Times Acquires Harvest Health

Hightimes Holding Corp. (California), the owner of High Times magazine, is acquiring certain assets and equity for 13 operational and planned dispensaries from Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. in an $80 million deal.

The company will renovate and rebrand the stores to become High Times destinations, according to a company press release.

Adam Levin, Executive Chariman of Hightimes Holding Corp., said: “We’ve long supported Harvest and the other cannabis-retail-trailblazers as they pushed forward despite changing legislation, insurmountable licensing fees, political stigma and, frankly, through a process that was designed to be difficult … We have enormous respect for the Harvest brand and look forward to ushering in the next generation of retail experience with Harvest as a significant shareholder in our company. We look forward to finding a myriad of ways to work with Steve and the team at Harvest.”