 

High Times Acquires Harvest Health

Harvest Health’s stores will be rebranded as High Times locations
Posted April 28, 2020

Hightimes Holding Corp. (California), the owner of High Times magazine, is acquiring certain assets and equity for 13 operational and planned dispensaries from Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. in an $80 million deal.

The company will renovate and rebrand the stores to become High Times destinations, according to a company press release.

Adam Levin, Executive Chariman of Hightimes Holding Corp., said: “We’ve long supported Harvest and the other cannabis-retail-trailblazers as they pushed forward despite changing legislation, insurmountable licensing fees, political stigma and, frankly, through a process that was designed to be difficult … We have enormous respect for the Harvest brand and look forward to ushering in the next generation of retail experience with Harvest as a significant shareholder in our company. We look forward to finding a myriad of ways to work with Steve and the team at Harvest.”

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.