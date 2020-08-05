Home Depot to Open Three Distribution Centers

Home Depot (Atlanta) will open three distribution centers in the metro Atlanta area during the next three months in an effort to keep up with customer expectations for speed and convenience, reports CNBC.

“We like to say that retail has changed more in the past four years than in our 40-year history,” said Stephanie Smith, senior vice president of supply chain. “Covid has even brought this more to light. Customers expect to shop whenever, wherever, however they want.”

The retailer’s e-commerce sales grew 80 percent year-over-year in the first quarter this year. More than 60 percent of the time, shoppers picked up those orders in stores.