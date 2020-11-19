HomeGoods Adds E-Commerce in 2021

TJX (Framingham, Mass.) will add e-commerce to its HomeGoods web site in 2021, according to Pymnts.com. Currently shoppers can purchase gift cards on the brand’s web site, but not products.

The goal, said TJX CEEO and President Ernie Herrman, is “to both leverage our strength in the home category and capitalize on our market share growth opportunities, we are pleased to share that we plan to rollout e-commerce on HomeGoods.com later next year.”

TJX also released third quarter earnings, reporting a 15 percent gain in year-over-year comparable sales at brick-and-mortar HomeGoods stores not closed by the pandemic during the quarter ending Oct. 31.