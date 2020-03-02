Hong Kong Retail Sees Another Slump

Hong Kong is in its twelfth consecutive retail sales slump, according to WWD. In January, sales fell 21.4 percent and February is forecasted to be worse as the city is being impacted by social demonstrations as well as the spreading coronavirus.

Annie Yau Tse, Hong Kong Retail Management Association’s Chair, said her organization is expecting a drop of 40 to 60 percent in department stores and apparel, with drops as high as 60 to 80 percent for jewelry, timepieces and cosmetics categories.