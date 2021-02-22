Houston Furniture Stores Open to Texans without Power

Jim McIngvale’s Houston furniture stores, Mattress Mack, invited hundreds of displaced Texans inside after a deadly storm swept through Texas, reports CBS News.

Mattress Mack told CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV: "Least we could do is open this furniture store to let people come into a warmer place. Sofas and plenty available TVs, plenty of available mattresses, plenty of available and lots of hot food."

So far, the Richmond and Houston locations have been opened as shelters. The stores have beds, blankets and food for struggling families.

It's not the first time Mattress Mack has helped during natural disasters. In 2017, McIngvale transformed some of his Gallery Furniture stores into shelters after Hurricane Harvey. He did the same in 2005, when many fled Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina.