Huawei Under Fire for Promotion Mishandling

Huawei (Shenzhen, China) came under fire for its recent retail promotion in Singapore which celebrated the country’s “54th National Day,” according to Forbes. For the promotion, Huawei’s Y6 Pro smartphone was sold for $54 (in Singapore currency, $40 in USD), down from its original price of $198 ($145 USD). The offer was also valid from July 26-28 and only shoppers over the age of 50 were eligible for purchase.

Regardless of its stipulations, the promotion was more popular than originally anticipated and stores ran out of the product, Forbes reports.

Because of this, the country’s advertising authority has reportedly launched an investigation to see if the company “breached industry guidelines,” since they did not have the stock to satisfy the promotion, says Forbes. Huawei argues that the terms stated the promotion was “first come, first serve.”