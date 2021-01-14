Hudson to Add Frictionless Checkout to Airport Stores

Airport retailer Hudson (East Rutherford, N.J.) will use Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology at some of its travel stores, reports Forbes. The first, Dubbed Hudson Nonstp, is expected to open by March at Dallas Love Field Airport.

“The addition of Just Walk Out technology will help busy travelers to avoid waiting in line. They can pick up what they need and make their flight faster,” Cameron Janes, VP, Physical Retail at Amazon.

