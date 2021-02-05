Hudson’s Bay to Launch Online Marketplace

Hudson’s Bay Co. (Toronto) is launching an online marketplace that will deliver products for Canadians, according to a press release.

The company put out a call for big and small vendors to be a part of its seller community. Whether it's an offering that falls within Hudson’s current assortment of apparel, home, beauty and accessories, or a new category introduction, quality vendors are encouraged to join hundreds of new merchants that will launch in the Marketplace on thebay.com in 2021.

Hudson’s Bay has grown to become Canada’s most prominent department store, operating 88 full-line locations and thebay.com. The company is part of the HBC brand portfolio, which was incorporated in 1670 and is one of North America’s oldest companies.