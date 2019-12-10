Hudson to Update Travel Stores in 2020

Travel retailer Hudson (East Rutherford, N.J.) has unveiled a new store design concept designed to enhance the airport experience, according to a press release. Hudson currently operates more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, tourist destinations and landmarks.

“Our refreshed design concept will grab customers at the door and draw them all the way into the back of the store – giving us the opportunity to customize each store to make it more enticing to travelers and profitable for our travel-hub partners,” said Brian Quinn, Hudson EVP and Chief Operating Officer.

Launching next year in key markets, the new design a flexible store model that can be adapted easily to fit the changing needs of travelers today. A new consumer-facing mobile app will complement the updated stores.