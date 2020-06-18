Hugo Boss Names Future CEO

Hugo Boss (Metzingen, Germany) has named Daniel Grieder as future CEO of Hugo Boss AG for a period of five years, beginning June 1, 2021, according to a press release. He will succeed Mark Langer, who leaves the company Sept. 30, 2020.

“Hugo Boss is a fantastic organization. I'm arriving at an exciting time and eagerly looking forward to making my contribution to the further evolution of this German fashion icon,” says Daniel Grieder.

Grieder has spent much of his 20-year career working on the Tommy Hillfiger brand and has been CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe since 2014. Chief Financial Officer Yves Müller will serve as the spokesperson for the Managing Board in the interim period.