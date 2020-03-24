Hugo Boss Seeks CEO

Fashion house Hugo Boss (Metzingen, Germany) announced that its CEO Mark Langer will be leaving the company Sept. 30, 2020, but will remain as an advisor as the company searches for a successor, reports The New York Times.

Langer has served as CEO since 2016 and held the position of Finance Chief for six years prior.

The company stated that Langer’s departure is a mutual decision.

During the global COVID-19 pandemic, Hugo Boss has scaled back the inflow of goods and put renovations and store openings on hold for the time being, according to The New York Times.