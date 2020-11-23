Hundreds of Naturalizer Locations to Close

Caleres (St. Louis) is planning to close 133 of its Naturalizer brand stores by the end of 2020 in a move toward digital retailing, Retail Dive reports.

Diane Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Caleres, said in a press release: “Caleres is adjusting rapidly to the current and evolving market environment and I am excited about the value-creating potential of the business going forward. The actions we have taken in recent months to fortify our financial position; leverage our digital investments to capitalize on shifting consumer behaviors; further align our merchandise mix to reflect ever-changing consumer desires; and right-size our cost structure and capital budget provide a strong and durable foundation upon which to build and grow.”

While the closures will cost Caleres roughly $20-$25 million in the U.S. and Canada, it will save the company approximately $12 million annually.