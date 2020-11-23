 

Hundreds of Naturalizer Locations to Close

The Caleres company will close 133 locations by the end of 2020
Posted November 23, 2020

Caleres (St. Louis) is planning to close 133 of its Naturalizer brand stores by the end of 2020 in a move toward digital retailing, Retail Dive reports.

Diane Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Caleres, said in a press release: “Caleres is adjusting rapidly to the current and evolving market environment and I am excited about the value-creating potential of the business going forward. The actions we have taken in recent months to fortify our financial position; leverage our digital investments to capitalize on shifting consumer behaviors; further align our merchandise mix to reflect ever-changing consumer desires; and right-size our cost structure and capital budget provide a strong and durable foundation upon which to build and grow.”

While the closures will cost Caleres roughly $20-$25 million in the U.S. and Canada, it will save the company approximately $12 million annually.

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.