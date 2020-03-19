ICSC asks Congress for Help

In a press release this past Tuesday, the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC; New York) called on Congress to assist the retail industry as the COVID-19 pandemic takes its toll on business owners.

President and CEO of ICSC Tom McGee said in his statement that ICSC members are providing parking lots and spare spaces to assist in the storage of emergency goods, help facilitate deliveries and assist in the construction of shelters and health centers.

He goes on to say that “we believe the federal government should guarantee or directly pay for business interruption coverage for retailers, restaurants and other tenants as well as landlords,” in order to ensure that “the nearly $400 billion of state and local taxes the shopping center industry generates to support local communities will continue.”

You can read McGee’s entire statement at ICSC.com.