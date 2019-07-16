IKEA to Close its Only US Factory

IKEA (Leiden, Netherlands) will be closing its only U.S./North American-based factory located in Danville, Va., this December 2019, according to Retail Dive.

The factory produces primarily wood-based furniture for U.S.- and Canada-based IKEA stores, opened in 2008 and employs roughly 300 workers. The physical location will be dismantled by spring 2020.

IKEA will be transferring the work to its existing production facilities in Europe, where Retail Dive reports production costs are lower.