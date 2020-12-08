IKEA Ends Catalog Production

IKEA (Delft, Netherlands) is ending the production of its catalog, according to a company press release. More than 70 years old, the digital and print versions of the catalog will be ceasing. The move is part of a growing effort for IKEA to become more digitally accessible and will continue to serve its customers through other channels.

Konrad Grüss, Managing Director, Inter IKEA Systems B.V. said: “For both customers and co-workers, the IKEA Catalog is a publication that brings a lot of emotions, memories and joy. For 70 years it has been one of our most unique and iconic products, which has inspired billions of people across the world. Turning the page with our beloved catalog is in fact a natural process since media consumption and customer behaviors have changed. In order to reach and interact with the many people, we will keep inspiring with our home furnishing solutions in new ways.”

At the peak of its publication in 2016, more than 200 million catalog copies in 69 different versions were distributed in over 50 markets.