Ikea to Open 50 New Stores

Ikea plans to open more than 50 stores during its current financial year, reports the Financial Times. The stores will open primarily in city centers or as smaller format versions of its traditional warehouses.

“This is how we have accelerated in our ambition to become more accessible. It’s never going to be that we go back to only opening big stores. It will be a mix of formats, including smaller stores closer to where people live or work or move,” said CEO Jon Abrahamsson Ring.

Recently the home goods retailer has been experimenting with smaller stores, kitchen planning studios and city center stores that offer delivery, assembly and furniture rental.

