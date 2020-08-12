Illinois Protects Retail Workers Enforcing Mask Mandates

Assaulting a retail worker who is enforcing the state’s mask mandate can now be prosecuted as a felony in Illinois, reports USA Today. The law, signed last week, expands the state’s definition of aggravated battery to include attacks on retail workers who are communicating public health mandates.

"It's clear there is still an even greater need to get people to wear masks – especially to protect front line workers, whether they’re at the front of a store asking you to put on your mask or whether they’re responding to 911 calls to save those in distress," said Gov. J.B. Pritzker in a statement.

Simple battery, a misdemeanor, can be penalized by fines up to $2500 and up to one year in prison. Aggravated battery is a felony and can be punished by up to five years in prison and fines up to $25,000.