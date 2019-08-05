Interactive Workshop: Let’s PLAY!

It’s been said that you can discover more about a person in an hour of play than in a year of conversation. In an interactive workshop at the International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) in Seattle last year, moderators Karen Kritzer and Diane Spiridoulias, both professors at Sheridan College, led attendees through a session on the benefits of play through a group hands-on activity. Participants discovered how play can be incorporated into the design process and even into physical retail environments in order to benefit from a deeper level of consumer engagement.

Reignite your professional passion at IRDC 2019, Sept. 30 – Oct. 2, in Boston. Please visit irdconline.com for more info.