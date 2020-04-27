Investors Push for Neiman Sale, Challenge Bankruptcy

A group of investors is reportedly planning to challenge a financing package that Neiman Marcus (Dallas) has planned for its bankruptcy, wanting the department store retailer to sell itself, says The Houston Business Journal.

Third Point LLC and Mudrick Capital Management LP have recently submitted a new $700 million proposal for the debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing to Neiman Marcus. Hedge fund Fir Tree Partners may also be part of the group proposing this particular financing, reports The Houston Business Journal.

Neiman Marcus is reportedly looking to use a $600 million loan that it negotiated with creditors Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP, Pacific Investment Management Co. and TPG’s Sixth Street Partners. The current plan asks for creditors to forgive most of the company’s $5 billion debt in exchange for ownership of Neiman Marcus.

All of this will need to be approved by a bankruptcy judge, and investors behind the newly proposed loan may challenge Neiman’s current financing package in court.

Under the new proposed loan, Neiman Marcus, while under bankruptcy protection, must seek a sale. One potential buyer could be Hudson’s Bay Co., which has tried to acquire the retailer in the past. If no credible buyer comes to light, Neiman’s will need to reorganize its debts before coming out from bankruptcy in a “slimmed down form,” The Houston Business Journal reports.